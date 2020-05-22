Royal Bank of Canada Raises Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,987.50 ($26.14).

IMB stock opened at GBX 1,526 ($20.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,600.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,707.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68).

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.35) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Brands will post 29078.9999755 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

