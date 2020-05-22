Royal Bank of Canada Raises Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,987.50 ($26.14).
IMB stock opened at GBX 1,526 ($20.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,600.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,707.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68).
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.
