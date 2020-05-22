Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target to GBX 330

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petrofac to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 316 ($4.16) in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.76) price target (down from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petrofac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 323.86 ($4.26).

LON PFC opened at GBX 168.10 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 309.74. The company has a market cap of $588.05 million and a P/E ratio of 7.98. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 146.65 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 474.90 ($6.25).

In other news, insider David Davies bought 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of £199.60 ($262.56) per share, for a total transaction of £499,998 ($657,719.02). Also, insider Alastair Cochran bought 37,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £80,405.37 ($105,768.71).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

