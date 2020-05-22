Royal Bank of Canada Cuts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

HR.UN opened at C$9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$7.39 and a 52 week high of C$23.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,166,528 shares in the company, valued at C$23,610,526.72. Also, Director Edward Allen Gilbert bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,795,541.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 82,500 shares of company stock worth $995,309.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

