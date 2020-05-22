Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 49.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

RHI opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $63.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.