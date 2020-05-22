Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.89

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and traded as high as $50.04. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 8,245 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $553.75 million and a P/E ratio of 17.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.64%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

