Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $137.59 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

