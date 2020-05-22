Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GrubHub were worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,734 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,419,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,665,000 after purchasing an additional 491,361 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,495,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after purchasing an additional 817,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,988 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at $47,155,000.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 10,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $816,524. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrubHub stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of GrubHub from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of GrubHub from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

GrubHub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

