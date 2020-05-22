Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,354,000 after buying an additional 64,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,362,000 after purchasing an additional 191,869 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,090,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,762,000 after purchasing an additional 99,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE:FNF opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.