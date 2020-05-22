Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 79.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $84.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.33. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYI. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.