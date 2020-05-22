Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CDK Global were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDK. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,895,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,325,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,195,000 after acquiring an additional 680,644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CDK Global by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,545,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 602,205 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $38.49 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

