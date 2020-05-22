Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,183 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Pentair worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

