Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.82 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of East West Bancorp worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after acquiring an additional 965,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after acquiring an additional 250,108 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

