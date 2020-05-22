Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Robert Half International by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 770,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $7,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $63.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CL King cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.