Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 27,134 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $77.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

