Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,337 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BJ opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $894,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 684,825 shares of company stock worth $17,994,575 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

