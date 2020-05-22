Rhumbline Advisers Buys 16,953 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Integra Lifesciences worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 18,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,425 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of IART opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $108,670.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,305,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

