Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,259 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,669 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of People’s United Financial worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 1,360,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,108,000 after buying an additional 1,049,213 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,713,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,455,000 after buying an additional 782,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $61,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

PBCT opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

