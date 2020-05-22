Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Williams-Sonoma worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 44,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $23,137,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 43,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,366.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 17,699 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,243,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,582 shares in the company, valued at $36,495,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,177 shares of company stock worth $1,909,694. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $77.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

