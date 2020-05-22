Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 19,404 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of KBR worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,768,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,695,000 after buying an additional 1,395,450 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,289,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,321,000 after buying an additional 776,012 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 95.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,082,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 529,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 133.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 424,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $313,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,740.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $51,522.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,431.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.