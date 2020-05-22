Reviewing SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.1% of SB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of SB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of United Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SB Financial Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. SB Financial Group pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB Financial Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SB Financial Group and United Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SB Financial Group and United Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group $62.42 million 1.90 $11.97 million $1.62 9.51 United Bancorp $30.92 million 1.84 $6.81 million N/A N/A

SB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares SB Financial Group and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group 16.90% 9.73% 1.19% United Bancorp 21.16% 11.30% 0.99%

Summary

SB Financial Group beats United Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. It operates 19 banking centers located within the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; 1 banking center located in Allen County, Indiana; and 7 loan production offices located in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lucas, and Seneca Counties, Ohio, as well as Kosciusko and Steuben County, Indiana and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

