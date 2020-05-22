Return Energy (CVE:RTN) Shares Down 16.7%

Return Energy Inc (CVE:RTN)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 1,126,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,719,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

Return Energy Company Profile (CVE:RTN)

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

