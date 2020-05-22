Research Analysts Set Expectations for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCO)

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. ValuEngine raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to $0.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

NYSE:CCO opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.12. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $550.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.10 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.