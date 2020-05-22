Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN):

5/20/2020 – Golden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2020 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

5/8/2020 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

5/8/2020 – Golden Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Golden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $10.83 on Friday. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $254.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $119,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,831 shares in the company, valued at $211,502.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

