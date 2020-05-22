Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allied Minds (ALLWF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allied Minds (OTCMKTS: ALLWF):

5/20/2020 – Allied Minds was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up and early stage technology investments. It operates primarily in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, California; New York; New York and Washington, DC. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

5/19/2020 – Allied Minds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up and early stage technology investments. It operates primarily in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, California; New York; New York and Washington, DC. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

5/5/2020 – Allied Minds was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up and early stage technology investments. It operates primarily in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, California; New York; New York and Washington, DC. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

5/4/2020 – Allied Minds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up and early stage technology investments. It operates primarily in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, California; New York; New York and Washington, DC. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of ALLWF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Allied Minds PLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.