Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 15,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

