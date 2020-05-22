Renalytix Ai (LON:RENX) Sets New 12-Month High at $410.00

Renalytix Ai PLC (LON:RENX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.39), with a volume of 285359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($5.00).

The firm has a market cap of $263.21 million and a PE ratio of -34.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 274.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 300.11.

Renalytix Ai Company Profile (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence (AI) enabled clinical decision support solutions for kidney disease. It is developing KidneyIntelX, an AI-enabled, clinical-laboratory based solution that supports physician decision making by improving identification, prediction, and risk stratification of patients with kidney disease.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix Ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.