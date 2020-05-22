RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Position Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 57.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,811,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 956,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,223,000 after purchasing an additional 197,496 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,994,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.25.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $172.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.