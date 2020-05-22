Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Shares Down 12.5%

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV)’s share price was down 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 250,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,157,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

Relevium Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

