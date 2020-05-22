Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $639,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,245.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,485.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,268.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,971.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

