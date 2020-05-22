Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enbridge (ENB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Enbridge (TSE: ENB):

5/20/2020 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

5/5/2020 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

4/23/2020 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

4/14/2020 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$54.00 to C$47.00.

4/14/2020 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$52.00 to C$51.00.

4/7/2020 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$63.00 to C$61.00.

3/24/2020 – Enbridge was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$43.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.93. The company has a market cap of $90.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.79. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of C$33.06 and a 52 week high of C$57.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.17.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.85 billion. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.7200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 308.57%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

