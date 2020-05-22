Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mail Ru Group (MLRYY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS: MLRYY) recently:

5/21/2020 – Mail Ru Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2020 – Mail Ru Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2020 – Mail Ru Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/7/2020 – Mail Ru Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Mail.ru Group Ltd. offers internet services. The Company offers email service, internet portal, social networks, online games, maps and navigation as well as messaging services. Mail.ru Group Ltd. is based in Moscow, Russian Federation. "

5/2/2020 – Mail Ru Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/24/2020 – Mail Ru Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Mail Ru Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MLRYY opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. Mail Ru Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Email, Portal and IM; Vkontakte (VK); Social Networks; Online Games; and E-commerce, Search and Other Services. It operates Pochta Mail.ru, an email service; Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Poisk Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

