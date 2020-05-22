Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OFS Credit (OCCI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ: OCCI) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2020 – OFS Credit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2020 – OFS Credit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/14/2020 – OFS Credit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – OFS Credit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/6/2020 – OFS Credit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – OFS Credit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. "

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $9.06 on Friday. OFS Credit Company Inc has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 21.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

