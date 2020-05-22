RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Gap Down to $61.65

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.53, but opened at $61.65. RealPage shares last traded at $63.14, with a volume of 178,544 shares.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 116.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,781,624.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,345,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RealPage by 1,495.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in RealPage by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 570.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.
About RealPage (NASDAQ:RP)
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.