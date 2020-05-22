RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Gap Down to $61.65

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.53, but opened at $61.65. RealPage shares last traded at $63.14, with a volume of 178,544 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 116.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. RealPage’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,781,624.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,345,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RealPage by 1,495.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in RealPage by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 570.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

