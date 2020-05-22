Raymond James Reiterates C$4.00 Price Target for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.32.

Shares of HBM opened at C$3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $817.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$428.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

