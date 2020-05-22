Raymond James Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $135.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WMT. Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

WMT opened at $124.99 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $354.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

