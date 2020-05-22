Raymond James & Associates Takes $291,000 Position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,524,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Medallia by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,657,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,569,000 after purchasing an additional 337,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after buying an additional 222,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after buying an additional 211,266 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $169,643.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,169.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 7,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $169,661.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,299 shares of company stock worth $9,434,348.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.37.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $26.74 on Friday. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.