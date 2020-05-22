Raymond James & Associates Sells 275,898 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275,898 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in L Brands were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LB. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LB opened at $14.45 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LB. Barclays lowered L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

