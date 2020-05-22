Raymond James & Associates Sells 20,045 Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,045 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of New Age Beverages worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in New Age Beverages by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in New Age Beverages by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Compass Point decreased their price target on New Age Beverages from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

New Age Beverages stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.74. New Age Beverages Corp has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.