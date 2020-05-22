Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Sprague Resources worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 895.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP increased its holdings in Sprague Resources by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 169,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 73,095 shares in the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $327.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.26. Sprague Resources LP has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.10.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.80. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $959.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is 242.73%.

Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

