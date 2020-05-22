Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Earns Buy Rating from National Securities

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. National Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.40. Raven Industries has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.02%.

In related news, Director Jason M. Andringa acquired 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $63,505.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,159,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 921,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 354,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 331,458 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 837,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 242,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 164,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 109,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

