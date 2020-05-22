Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.0% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

AAPL opened at $316.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,373.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

