Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Shares Down 33.3%

Radient Technologies Inc (CVE:RTI)’s share price dropped 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 1,684,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 336,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32.

Radient Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products from various materials using microwave technology in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary microwave assisted processing (MAP) technology is used for the selective and localized heating of moisture in various natural materials using microwaves.

