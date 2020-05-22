Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.00

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.00 and last traded at $112.71, with a volume of 12569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.02.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 14,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $1,461,572.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,303,136.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $94,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,313 shares of company stock worth $19,751,612. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,482 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Qualys by 0.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 995,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Qualys by 11.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 583,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,090,000 after purchasing an additional 60,966 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

