Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.09. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $166,378.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $376,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,997 shares of company stock worth $2,684,932 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.