Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gap Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPS. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NYSE:GPS opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GAP has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,717 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in GAP by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 144,141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

