Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issued By B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AEO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $19.90.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

