Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Decreased by Analyst

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of OXM opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $80.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.75 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,021.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

