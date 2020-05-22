Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

PACW opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

In related news, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,257.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Yung purchased 4,300 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $98,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,772.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.