Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Nordic American Tanker Ltd Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.33 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tanker has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $699.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.84%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth about $6,033,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

