Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WSM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE WSM opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 17,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,243,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,582 shares in the company, valued at $36,495,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy acquired 9,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

